MICRO PAL / LIV HEATING CHAMBER

The Micro Pal / Liv Heating Chamber is a durable metal cartridge designed to work with the Micro Pal, Liv, and Nano Prime, as well as manual and auto 510 batteries. The cartridge is equipped with a unique quartz heating element capable of evenly vaporizing your waxy consistency product. The Micro Pal / Liv Heating Chamber comes with a magnetic cartridge adapter for quick and easy replacement/refills when used with the Micro Pal battery.



Size: h 2.32in x w 0.45in



