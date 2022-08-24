About this product
MICRO PAL / LIV HEATING CHAMBER
$12.99
The Micro Pal / Liv Heating Chamber is a durable metal cartridge designed to work with the Micro Pal, Liv, and Nano Prime, as well as manual and auto 510 batteries. The cartridge is equipped with a unique quartz heating element capable of evenly vaporizing your waxy consistency product. The Micro Pal / Liv Heating Chamber comes with a magnetic cartridge adapter for quick and easy replacement/refills when used with the Micro Pal battery.
Size: h 2.32in x w 0.45in
$12.99
The Micro Pal / Liv Heating Chamber is a durable metal cartridge designed to work with the Micro Pal, Liv, and Nano Prime, as well as manual and auto 510 batteries. The cartridge is equipped with a unique quartz heating element capable of evenly vaporizing your waxy consistency product. The Micro Pal / Liv Heating Chamber comes with a magnetic cartridge adapter for quick and easy replacement/refills when used with the Micro Pal battery.
Size: h 2.32in x w 0.45in
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Atmos RX
Atmos Nation, LLC (“Atmos”) is a global leader and innovator in the design, manufacturing and sale of portable electronic vaporizers. Atmos uses proprietary in-house engineering with exceptional attention to detail to design top-of-the-line products subject to the highest standards of manufacturing and quality control. Atmos also works with national and international distributors and manufacturers to procure the best quality components for its outstanding product designs.