The Vicod 5G 2nd Generation is one of the most compact and discreet vaporizers available. Powered by a 2200mAh lithium-polymer battery, it uses advanced temperature controls, ranging from 300F-435F, alongside an embedded ceramic heating chamber to vaporize dry herbs, producing pure and flavorful vapor. The device is also equipped with a temperature memory function, so it automatically begins heating to the last temperature selected. The Vicod 5G 2nd Generation includes a new waxy cup, giving you the option to vape wax-consistency products as well! Its reinforced structure and rubberized housing provide a more durable heat-resistant finish and comfortable grip, while its redesigned OLED display is brighter and easier to read. Functionality meets portability with the new Vicod 5G, making it one of the best multi-purpose vaporizers.



Size: h 5.610 in, d 0.55 in

Developed and Designed by Atmos Nation. ( Patent Protected )



