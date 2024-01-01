About this product
THC-A 2 Gram Pre-Roll GORILLA GLUE
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Grape Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Vino OG. Grape Gorilla Glue is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Gorilla Glue effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Grape Gorilla Glue features an aroma and flavor profile of grape, butter, and tobacco. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item