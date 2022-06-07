About this product
Emerald OG X Grandaddy Purple
Chocolate Kush Mints has a flavor you'd expect, chocolate nutty cookies with a punch of sharp mint! The aroma is a little different, taking on an earthy overtone with hints of rich spices and dank mocha as the nugs are burned. The Chocolate Kush Mints high comes on immediately after your first toke, smashing into your mind and launching it into a state of uplifted energy. You'll feel motivated and focused with an urge to create. As your mind lifts higher and higher, your body will remain grounded in deep physical relaxation that is almost sedative in nature. Chocolate Kush Mints is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, headaches, appetite loss, depression, and chronic fatigue.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
