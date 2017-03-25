(Dragon OG) Blue Dragon x Purple OG Kush

(Cherry OG) Cherry Thai x Afghani x Lost Coast OG



(Dragon OG) As your mind reaches new heights of euphoria, your body will soon follow suit thanks to a tingly spike of vigor that runs from head to toe with a jolt of energy. Dragon OG is said to be perfect for treating chronic stress, migraines or headaches, ADD or ADHD, and depression. Dragon OG has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of tangy citrus and pine on each exhale. The aroma is very sour and earthy with a woody fruity overtone. (Cherry OG) Most typically, this strain is recognized by its diesel aroma with the traces of cherry combined with it. The flavor will be exotic and fruity in nature and is capable of producing a euphoric feeling to the users. This strain is found to be effective in relieving anxiety and can be able to provide the uplift and whole body relaxation. This would also act well with pains and nausea.