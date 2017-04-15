About this product
The smell and taste are quite different from any other indica dominant strains you may have medicated with before. Godfather OG delivers piney and earthy flavors with pungent undertones and is incredibly potent at the same time. The high is unlike any other and is indescribable to say the least. It is powerful enough to knock you out for good if you are not careful. Godfather OG is largely recommended for patients suffering from severe medical conditions, including insomnia, anxiety, depression, chronic pains and aches along with other mood disorders.
Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.