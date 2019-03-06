Avitas
Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Kimbo Kush was named after Kimbo Slice, who was a mixed martial arts fighter and boxer. The high of this Indica-dominated strain can also knock out. It has a distinct berry flavor and smell with pungent notes of wood and earth.
Kimbo Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
