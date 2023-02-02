About this product
(Limonada) Lemon Meringue x Dragon OG (Dragon OG) Blue Dragon x Purple OG Kush
(Limonada) When smoking Limonada you'll feel happiness run through your brain with reflecting euphoria and focus accompanied by an amplifying sense of energy. The top reported aromas of the Limonada strain are citrus, spices, and earth. It is said to taste of pine, sour fruit, and pepper.
(Dragon OG) As your mind reaches new heights of euphoria, your body will soon follow suit thanks to a tingly spike of vigor that runs from head to toe with a jolt of energy. Dragon OG is said to be perfect for treating chronic stress, migraines or headaches, ADD or ADHD, and depression. Dragon OG has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of tangy citrus and pine on each exhale. The aroma is very sour and earthy with a woody fruity overtone.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064