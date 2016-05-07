About this product
Avitas Premium Pre-roll Twin packs are another great way to enjoy your favorite strains of Avitas Flower you already know and love - now in a 2-pack! Strain specific pre-rolls filled with the same premium, single sourced, slow-cured indoor flower. Great for sharing with friends or saving one for later. All bud, no trim and always made with care.
About this strain
Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.