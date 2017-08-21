Mint Chocolate Chip Buds
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Mint Chocolate Chip has a flavor you'd expect, chocolate nutty cookies with a punch of sharp mint! The aroma is a little different, taking on an earthy overtone with hints of rich spices and dank mocha as the nugs are burned. The Mint Chocolate Chip high comes on immediately after your first toke, smashing into your mind and launching it into a state of uplifted energy. You'll feel motivated and focused with an urge to create. As your mind lifts higher and higher, your body will remain grounded in deep physical relaxation that is almost sedative in nature. Mint Chocolate Chip is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, headaches, appetite loss, depression, and chronic fatigue.
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!