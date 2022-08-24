About this product
Pineapple Express offers a mild and nice body-numbing buzz, which is something to look forward to. It does smell funky with its citrus overtones. The taste is quite extraordinary with a hint of pineapple while you inhale. Pineapple Express is chosen to treat a lot of medical problems including anxiety and stress. However, it is even more effective at curing the symptoms of chronic depression at the same time. If you are suffering from mild pains and aches, you should look no further. After a smoke, you will realize Pineapple Express is calming and stimulating at the same time. Not only will it heighten all your senses but you will feel energized all the while observing an increase in focus, awareness and creativity.
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
412064