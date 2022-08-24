Pineapple Express offers a mild and nice body-numbing buzz, which is something to look forward to. It does smell funky with its citrus overtones. The taste is quite extraordinary with a hint of pineapple while you inhale. Pineapple Express is chosen to treat a lot of medical problems including anxiety and stress. However, it is even more effective at curing the symptoms of chronic depression at the same time. If you are suffering from mild pains and aches, you should look no further. After a smoke, you will realize Pineapple Express is calming and stimulating at the same time. Not only will it heighten all your senses but you will feel energized all the while observing an increase in focus, awareness and creativity.