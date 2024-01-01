Miles Ahead (Triangle Kush x Breath Work) x Vapor Fuel (I95 x The Menthol)
Warp Speed is a potent sativa strain bred from the cross of Miles Ahead and Vapor Fuel. Miles Ahead is a hybrid of Triangle Kush and Breath Work, while Vapor Fuel comes from the combination of I95 and The Menthol. With such impressive genetics, Warp Speed boasts a powerful high that's both energizing and invigorating. Its aroma is a mix of fuel and menthol, with earthy undertones. Ideal for daytime use, this strain provides a cerebral buzz that's perfect for creative projects, outdoor activities, and socializing with friends.
