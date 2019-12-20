Clementine X Purple Punch

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%

Prominent Terpenes - Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool



Mimosa is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by combining Clementine and Purple Punch. Mimosa flower has a dense coating of large cone-shaped buds with a heavy covering of milky-white trichomes and hints of purple hues. Bright orange pistils which grow prominently around the leaves and wintergreen calyxes make Mimosa a sight to behold.



Flavors

Mimosa’s delicious citrusy aroma and flavor are reasons for its fame. Mimosa inherits all of the wonderfully delicious citrusy orange aromas and flavors from its parent strain Clementine, and these are infused with more subtle earthy and sour flavors.



Effects

Mimosa packs a powerful punch, so novice cannabis smokers would be wise to try a little at first. Following an initial euphoric buzz which tapers off gradually, you are left feeling happy, uplifted and energized. Mimosa contains a significant amount of the terpenes limonene, beta-caryophyllene and linalool. Both limonene and linalool are believed to elevate mood while beta-caryophyllene is believed to be an effective stress reliever.



Perfect For

Mimosa’s energizing effects make it perfect to “wake and bake” or for sufferers of chronic fatigue who are looking for a much-needed energy boost. Mimosa is also considered to be an effective pain reliever, useful for treating headaches and joint and muscle pain.