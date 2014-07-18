Loading…
Back 40

Critical Jack

HybridTHC 16%CBD

Critical Jack effects

Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
