Back 40
Critical Jack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Critical Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!