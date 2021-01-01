Baked Edibles
Double Chocolate Cookie
About this product
What’s better than chocolate? How about two different types of chocolate, blended with love into these classic favourites. Paired well with a glass of milk of your choice.
Ingredients:
Brown Sugar, Flour, Dark Chocolate Chips, Unsalted Butter, Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Eggs, Cocoa Powder, Glucose, Vanilla Extract, Cannabis THC Extract, Baking Soda, Salt.
Current Dosage: 30mg THC (Canadian Market)
Ingredients:
Brown Sugar, Flour, Dark Chocolate Chips, Unsalted Butter, Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Eggs, Cocoa Powder, Glucose, Vanilla Extract, Cannabis THC Extract, Baking Soda, Salt.
Current Dosage: 30mg THC (Canadian Market)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!