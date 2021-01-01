Loading…
Logo for the brand Baked Edibles

Baked Edibles

Double Chocolate Cookie

About this product

What’s better than chocolate? How about two different types of chocolate, blended with love into these classic favourites. Paired well with a glass of milk of your choice.

Ingredients:
Brown Sugar, Flour, Dark Chocolate Chips, Unsalted Butter, Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Eggs, Cocoa Powder, Glucose, Vanilla Extract, Cannabis THC Extract, Baking Soda, Salt.

Current Dosage: 30mg THC (Canadian Market)
