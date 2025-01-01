Specifications:

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

THCA Percentage: 59.48%

Aroma/Flavor: Gassy, creamy, citrusy, and earthy

Effect: Relaxing, euphoric, uplifting, creative

Genetics: The White x Chem 4 OG



Like the Moon Rocks concept, our THCA Snowballs are made with Premium THCa flower coated in pure THCa isolate. These snowballs will transport any connoisseur to a winter wonderland of relaxation and euphoria.



Relaxation

Euphoria

Uplifting

Mood-enhancing

Tingly

Creative

THC Level

THC levels of the Snowballs THCa Strain is 59.48%.



Snowballs contains 70% Indica and 30% Sativa.



Aroma & Flavor Profile

Snowballs are celebrated for their complex smell and great taste. The aromas found around this strain can be described as earthy and citrusy.



Appearance

The name alone captures the strain’s visual attraction, with each nug thickly coated with a shining layer of trichomes and almost looks as if it’s covered in frost. The buds are typically various shades of green, and the frosty trichomes give this strain a snowy appearance. So, if you’re someone looking for an eye-catching strain, Snowballs is sure to offer you a stunning cannabis experience.



The three primary terpenes found in Snowballs



Myrcene

Myrcene is famous for its relaxing effects. This terpene is responsible for the earthy aroma and herbal flavor of Snowballs.



Caryophyllene

Caryophyllene is responsible for Snowball’s mood-enhancing effect. This terpene’s aroma can be peppery, sometimes making the Snowballs strain taste mildly spicy.



Limonene

Limonene is the terpene that produces uplifting effects and the citrusy aroma found within Snowballs. You can also expect a sweet and lemony flavor.



You can find the legendary high-quality Snowballs THCa strain here at Bay Smokes! Our Snowballs strain is cultivated indoors in a state-of-the-art facility and lab-tested for purity and potency. Experience our Snowballs Strain, bursting with a creamy and sweet citrus flavor, waiting to delight your senses.



Our Snowballs THCa Strain comes in a range of weights – 3.5g, 7g, 14g, or 28g – ensuring you get the perfect amount for your needs.



When you shop with Bay Smokes, you’re not just buying cannabis; you’re investing in an unforgettable experience! We pride ourselves on our diverse selection of premium THCa flower and a wide array of THCa products, from delicious edibles, smalls, vapes, THCa diamonds, live resin, and pre-rolls to potent THCa concentrates. We have everything you need to elevate your cannabis journey. With quick shipping as our top priority, you’ll enjoy your Bay Smokes products in no time.

