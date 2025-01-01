About this product
Specifications:
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
THCA Percentage: 59.48%
Aroma/Flavor: Gassy, creamy, citrusy, and earthy
Effect: Relaxing, euphoric, uplifting, creative
Genetics: The White x Chem 4 OG
Like the Moon Rocks concept, our THCA Snowballs are made with Premium THCa flower coated in pure THCa isolate. These snowballs will transport any connoisseur to a winter wonderland of relaxation and euphoria.
Relaxation
Euphoria
Uplifting
Mood-enhancing
Tingly
Creative
THC Level
THC levels of the Snowballs THCa Strain is 59.48%.
Snowballs contains 70% Indica and 30% Sativa.
Aroma & Flavor Profile
Snowballs are celebrated for their complex smell and great taste. The aromas found around this strain can be described as earthy and citrusy.
Appearance
The name alone captures the strain’s visual attraction, with each nug thickly coated with a shining layer of trichomes and almost looks as if it’s covered in frost. The buds are typically various shades of green, and the frosty trichomes give this strain a snowy appearance. So, if you’re someone looking for an eye-catching strain, Snowballs is sure to offer you a stunning cannabis experience.
The three primary terpenes found in Snowballs
Myrcene
Myrcene is famous for its relaxing effects. This terpene is responsible for the earthy aroma and herbal flavor of Snowballs.
Caryophyllene
Caryophyllene is responsible for Snowball’s mood-enhancing effect. This terpene’s aroma can be peppery, sometimes making the Snowballs strain taste mildly spicy.
Limonene
Limonene is the terpene that produces uplifting effects and the citrusy aroma found within Snowballs. You can also expect a sweet and lemony flavor.
You can find the legendary high-quality Snowballs THCa strain here at Bay Smokes! Our Snowballs strain is cultivated indoors in a state-of-the-art facility and lab-tested for purity and potency. Experience our Snowballs Strain, bursting with a creamy and sweet citrus flavor, waiting to delight your senses.
Our Snowballs THCa Strain comes in a range of weights – 3.5g, 7g, 14g, or 28g – ensuring you get the perfect amount for your needs.
When you shop with Bay Smokes, you’re not just buying cannabis; you’re investing in an unforgettable experience! We pride ourselves on our diverse selection of premium THCa flower and a wide array of THCa products, from delicious edibles, smalls, vapes, THCa diamonds, live resin, and pre-rolls to potent THCa concentrates. We have everything you need to elevate your cannabis journey. With quick shipping as our top priority, you’ll enjoy your Bay Smokes products in no time.
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
THCA Percentage: 59.48%
Aroma/Flavor: Gassy, creamy, citrusy, and earthy
Effect: Relaxing, euphoric, uplifting, creative
Genetics: The White x Chem 4 OG
Like the Moon Rocks concept, our THCA Snowballs are made with Premium THCa flower coated in pure THCa isolate. These snowballs will transport any connoisseur to a winter wonderland of relaxation and euphoria.
Relaxation
Euphoria
Uplifting
Mood-enhancing
Tingly
Creative
THC Level
THC levels of the Snowballs THCa Strain is 59.48%.
Snowballs contains 70% Indica and 30% Sativa.
Aroma & Flavor Profile
Snowballs are celebrated for their complex smell and great taste. The aromas found around this strain can be described as earthy and citrusy.
Appearance
The name alone captures the strain’s visual attraction, with each nug thickly coated with a shining layer of trichomes and almost looks as if it’s covered in frost. The buds are typically various shades of green, and the frosty trichomes give this strain a snowy appearance. So, if you’re someone looking for an eye-catching strain, Snowballs is sure to offer you a stunning cannabis experience.
The three primary terpenes found in Snowballs
Myrcene
Myrcene is famous for its relaxing effects. This terpene is responsible for the earthy aroma and herbal flavor of Snowballs.
Caryophyllene
Caryophyllene is responsible for Snowball’s mood-enhancing effect. This terpene’s aroma can be peppery, sometimes making the Snowballs strain taste mildly spicy.
Limonene
Limonene is the terpene that produces uplifting effects and the citrusy aroma found within Snowballs. You can also expect a sweet and lemony flavor.
You can find the legendary high-quality Snowballs THCa strain here at Bay Smokes! Our Snowballs strain is cultivated indoors in a state-of-the-art facility and lab-tested for purity and potency. Experience our Snowballs Strain, bursting with a creamy and sweet citrus flavor, waiting to delight your senses.
Our Snowballs THCa Strain comes in a range of weights – 3.5g, 7g, 14g, or 28g – ensuring you get the perfect amount for your needs.
When you shop with Bay Smokes, you’re not just buying cannabis; you’re investing in an unforgettable experience! We pride ourselves on our diverse selection of premium THCa flower and a wide array of THCa products, from delicious edibles, smalls, vapes, THCa diamonds, live resin, and pre-rolls to potent THCa concentrates. We have everything you need to elevate your cannabis journey. With quick shipping as our top priority, you’ll enjoy your Bay Smokes products in no time.
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Specifications:
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
THCA Percentage: 59.48%
Aroma/Flavor: Gassy, creamy, citrusy, and earthy
Effect: Relaxing, euphoric, uplifting, creative
Genetics: The White x Chem 4 OG
Like the Moon Rocks concept, our THCA Snowballs are made with Premium THCa flower coated in pure THCa isolate. These snowballs will transport any connoisseur to a winter wonderland of relaxation and euphoria.
Relaxation
Euphoria
Uplifting
Mood-enhancing
Tingly
Creative
THC Level
THC levels of the Snowballs THCa Strain is 59.48%.
Snowballs contains 70% Indica and 30% Sativa.
Aroma & Flavor Profile
Snowballs are celebrated for their complex smell and great taste. The aromas found around this strain can be described as earthy and citrusy.
Appearance
The name alone captures the strain’s visual attraction, with each nug thickly coated with a shining layer of trichomes and almost looks as if it’s covered in frost. The buds are typically various shades of green, and the frosty trichomes give this strain a snowy appearance. So, if you’re someone looking for an eye-catching strain, Snowballs is sure to offer you a stunning cannabis experience.
The three primary terpenes found in Snowballs
Myrcene
Myrcene is famous for its relaxing effects. This terpene is responsible for the earthy aroma and herbal flavor of Snowballs.
Caryophyllene
Caryophyllene is responsible for Snowball’s mood-enhancing effect. This terpene’s aroma can be peppery, sometimes making the Snowballs strain taste mildly spicy.
Limonene
Limonene is the terpene that produces uplifting effects and the citrusy aroma found within Snowballs. You can also expect a sweet and lemony flavor.
You can find the legendary high-quality Snowballs THCa strain here at Bay Smokes! Our Snowballs strain is cultivated indoors in a state-of-the-art facility and lab-tested for purity and potency. Experience our Snowballs Strain, bursting with a creamy and sweet citrus flavor, waiting to delight your senses.
Our Snowballs THCa Strain comes in a range of weights – 3.5g, 7g, 14g, or 28g – ensuring you get the perfect amount for your needs.
When you shop with Bay Smokes, you’re not just buying cannabis; you’re investing in an unforgettable experience! We pride ourselves on our diverse selection of premium THCa flower and a wide array of THCa products, from delicious edibles, smalls, vapes, THCa diamonds, live resin, and pre-rolls to potent THCa concentrates. We have everything you need to elevate your cannabis journey. With quick shipping as our top priority, you’ll enjoy your Bay Smokes products in no time.
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
THCA Percentage: 59.48%
Aroma/Flavor: Gassy, creamy, citrusy, and earthy
Effect: Relaxing, euphoric, uplifting, creative
Genetics: The White x Chem 4 OG
Like the Moon Rocks concept, our THCA Snowballs are made with Premium THCa flower coated in pure THCa isolate. These snowballs will transport any connoisseur to a winter wonderland of relaxation and euphoria.
Relaxation
Euphoria
Uplifting
Mood-enhancing
Tingly
Creative
THC Level
THC levels of the Snowballs THCa Strain is 59.48%.
Snowballs contains 70% Indica and 30% Sativa.
Aroma & Flavor Profile
Snowballs are celebrated for their complex smell and great taste. The aromas found around this strain can be described as earthy and citrusy.
Appearance
The name alone captures the strain’s visual attraction, with each nug thickly coated with a shining layer of trichomes and almost looks as if it’s covered in frost. The buds are typically various shades of green, and the frosty trichomes give this strain a snowy appearance. So, if you’re someone looking for an eye-catching strain, Snowballs is sure to offer you a stunning cannabis experience.
The three primary terpenes found in Snowballs
Myrcene
Myrcene is famous for its relaxing effects. This terpene is responsible for the earthy aroma and herbal flavor of Snowballs.
Caryophyllene
Caryophyllene is responsible for Snowball’s mood-enhancing effect. This terpene’s aroma can be peppery, sometimes making the Snowballs strain taste mildly spicy.
Limonene
Limonene is the terpene that produces uplifting effects and the citrusy aroma found within Snowballs. You can also expect a sweet and lemony flavor.
You can find the legendary high-quality Snowballs THCa strain here at Bay Smokes! Our Snowballs strain is cultivated indoors in a state-of-the-art facility and lab-tested for purity and potency. Experience our Snowballs Strain, bursting with a creamy and sweet citrus flavor, waiting to delight your senses.
Our Snowballs THCa Strain comes in a range of weights – 3.5g, 7g, 14g, or 28g – ensuring you get the perfect amount for your needs.
When you shop with Bay Smokes, you’re not just buying cannabis; you’re investing in an unforgettable experience! We pride ourselves on our diverse selection of premium THCa flower and a wide array of THCa products, from delicious edibles, smalls, vapes, THCa diamonds, live resin, and pre-rolls to potent THCa concentrates. We have everything you need to elevate your cannabis journey. With quick shipping as our top priority, you’ll enjoy your Bay Smokes products in no time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bay Smokes
Bay Smokes kicked off when William and Katiana, a young couple with a serious love for cannabis, jumped into the game back in 2018. William was just 21, living in Arizona with Katiana, when the Farm Bill dropped and they saw their shot to start a CBD hustle.
For two years, they lived like nomads, cruising the West Coast, hitting up over 100 farms and extractors to lock down the best product for their brand. When Delta-8 started buzzing in 2020, they launched Bay Smokes, knowing it’d eventually turn into the cannabis gig they dreamed of.
Two years later, they rolled out THCA flower—the real deal they had been waiting for—and now they’re stoked to sling it nationwide, blazing trails in the legal weed scene. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 100 employees and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
For two years, they lived like nomads, cruising the West Coast, hitting up over 100 farms and extractors to lock down the best product for their brand. When Delta-8 started buzzing in 2020, they launched Bay Smokes, knowing it’d eventually turn into the cannabis gig they dreamed of.
Two years later, they rolled out THCA flower—the real deal they had been waiting for—and now they’re stoked to sling it nationwide, blazing trails in the legal weed scene. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 100 employees and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Notice a problem?Report this item