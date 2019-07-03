About this product

What is THCp?

THCp is a rare, naturally occurring cannabinoid, believed to be up to 33 times more potent than THC on the CB1 receptors and up to 10 times more active than THC on the CB2 receptors.



Tolerance from other cannabinoids may not carry over to THCp tolerance, so this could be an explanation for these reports.



Use caution when experimenting with THCp for the first time, as it is very potent.



Why Blend THCp and Delta8 THC?



Combined with Delta8 THC, THCp provides a unique effect that completely separates it from other cannabinoids themself. This unique blend gives a much fuller experience more akin to what would be naturally in the plant. All cannabinoids work together and each unique blend produces different effects. This particular blend seems to mimic a Sativa dominant hybrid feel, although it will express differently for different people.



What's In The Cartridge?



This cartridge is produced from the highest quality hemp-derived Delta-8 THC and THCp, with pure cannabis terpenes for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love our THCp blend! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA

No Heavy Metals or Pesticides

Lab Tested for Potency

<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)

We are firm believers in only supplying the highest quality, natural products so we've worked hard to formulate and manufacture only pure and clean hemp cannabinoid products.



We pledge to our community to NEVER have any potentially harmful dilutants (thinning agents) in our cartridges such as; MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin-E Acetate, Grapeseed Oil, Olive-Oil, and more. We also pledge to always have our ingredients/extracts tested for heavy metals/pesticides or other harmful contaminants by a trusted 3rd party in order to maintain trust in our quality.



Our Cartridges will only ever contain pure hemp extracts and terpenes from the plant. Following our 100% plant-based philosophy.