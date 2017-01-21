Bayflower
Gelato Quickies™
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
If you are in need of a powerful indica strain, look no further than our Gelato. This Bay Area native is derived from Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. There is no fighting the physical relaxation that is most commonly experienced after inhalation, so just kick back and allow the transcendental waves to flow from your fingers to your toes. Although some more experienced consumers may still be able to remain productive during daylight hours, we would not recommend scheduling any physically exerting activies while enjoying the heavy handed Mellow vibes that this Gelato carries with it.
THC: 18.3% CBD: 1.10% CBG: 0.10%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool
Vibe: Mellow Notes of Hops, Citrus, and Floral
*Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides
THC: 18.3% CBD: 1.10% CBG: 0.10%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool
Vibe: Mellow Notes of Hops, Citrus, and Floral
*Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!