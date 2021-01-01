About this product

"Tastes like Winter, feels like Summer!" This sativa provides you with a nice flavor profile with notes of cinnamon, pine, and florals that come from the Caryophyllene, Pinene, and Linalool terpenes. These terpenes work together to provide you with the uplifting Merry vibe you need to get through the holidays! Great for social settings, creative projects, or whenever you need a little "pick-me-up," Snowcap goes straight to the head, then follows up with a nice body warmth for those cold days.



THC: 70.4%



CBD: .6%



Safety: PASS



Vibe: Merry



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, Linalool



Notes of: Cinnamon, Pine, Floral