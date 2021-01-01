About this product

Our Star Dawg is a moderate sativa strain, produced by crossing Star Fighter OG and Tres Dawg, that will give you a jump start of euphorium to the head followed by creative and uplifting effects may help consumers with treating a number of ailments that include, but are not limited to: fatigue, social anxiety, stress and creative blocks.



THC: 18.3% CBD: 0.00% CBG: 0.00% Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool Vibe: Creative Notes of hops, citrus, and lavender *Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides