Bedford Grow

3rd Coast Panama Chunk

HybridTHC CBD

About this product

3rd Coast Panama Chunk is a versatile hybrid, providing cerebral and physical effects that helps alleviate anxiety, depression, insomnia, and migraines. Patients may expect euphoria and potency, mood elevation, physical relaxation and pain relief may vary from patient to patient.

3rd Coast Panama Chunk effects

5 people told us about effects:
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
