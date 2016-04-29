Bedford Grow
Highwayman
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Highwayman is a Hybrid strain that is a beautiful mixture of colorful pistils and frosty trichomes. This strain has a fresh, clean citrus terpene profile. With Highwayman patients may experience uplifting, clearheaded effects without feeling electric or wired. The experience with Highwayman is smooth from start to finish.
Highwayman effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
