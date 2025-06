Beehive Extracts Badder is made with care, just like Grandma's cookin’, usin’ only the finest top-shelf ingredients this side of Oregon. Our Georgia Cheesecake packs a punch with a hearty 82.99% THC, a dab of 0.15% CBD, and 3.26% of those sweet-smellin’ terpenes—servin’ up a smooth, rich flavor and a good ol’ dose of Southern comfort.

