Beehive Extracts Badder tags the scene like a burner on a city wall—loud, fearless, and dripping with character. Permanent Chimera comes correct with a heavy-hitting 79.96% THC, a hint of 0.18% CBD, and a wild 5.49% terpene mix that pops like fresh paint on brick. It’s smooth like a clean throwie, hits hard like a fat cap blast, and leaves a mark you don’t forget. Made for the street artists of taste—the ones who don’t just vibe with the culture, they write it.

