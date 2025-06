Beehive Extracts Badder is a testament to masterful craftsmanship, created with only the finest, top-tier ingredients sourced from Oregon’s rich landscape. Our Pineapple Kush evokes the essence of the islands, offering a commanding 76.70% THC, a delicate 0.17% CBD, and an impressive 8.96% terpene bouquet. The result is a refined, tropical experience—smooth, flavorful, and profoundly relaxing.

