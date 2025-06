Beehive Extracts Badder is much like a rare vintage that defies convention. Rozé arrives with a commanding 74.82% THC, a subtle 0.15% CBD, and a bold 7.87% terpene bouquet that challenges the palate with unapologetic finesse. Smooth yet audacious, this expression is for the discerning connoisseur who leads rather than follows—those who don’t take orders, they set the standard.

read more