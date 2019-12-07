About this product
This Elektra is a beautiful CBD rich hemp flower that has a dense nose and a picture-perfect hand trim. Bursting with floral notes laced with spice and waves of freshly peeled orange, Elektra is one of our most aromatic hemp flowers. Whether you are buying hemp flower for your next batch of of home extraction or looking for premium smoking hemp buds, Elektra is a great choice. It also boasts one of the highest CBD contents in our current line up at 16.5%.
About this strain
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
52% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
About this brand
Cannaflower
The company that started as Berkshire CBD three years ago has evolved into Cannaflower. While, the roots of our company culture remain steeped in cultivating premium artisan flower and providing an excellent customer experience to everyone we serve, our new namesake allows us to represent the full spectrum of the very best low-THC cannabis flower products.
The signature style and craftsmanship transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, so that every day feels like a special occasion.
Through Cannaflower cultivation and artisan trimming, we deliver products that shine with the highest standards in modern CBD luxury. Our excellence in farming, product design, packaging is currently celebrated throughout the United States.
Experience Cannaflower through our selection of ultra-premium, cannabinoid-rich flower products. Our menu is celebrated for its quality, style, and convenience. Enjoy the luxury of tailored Sungrown Flower, Indoor Flower, Cannaflower pre-rolls, and oils.
Cannaflower collectively represents over 100 years of combined commitment and experience in cultivating hemp flower. Today, more than 300 stores serve customers throughout the United States with our Cannaflower products.
