Your go to tummy tamer!



Clinical research, as well as Grandma’s time-tested secrets show Peppermint can help relieve tummy troubles. Animal model show CBD-A may be helpful to relieve nausea and vomiting. Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.

A portion of the sales of the Soothe Cannabits are donated to Breast Cancer research.