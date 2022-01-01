About this product
Your go to tummy tamer!
Clinical research, as well as Grandma’s time-tested secrets show Peppermint can help relieve tummy troubles. Animal model show CBD-A may be helpful to relieve nausea and vomiting. Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.
A portion of the sales of the Soothe Cannabits are donated to Breast Cancer research.
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.