100% Organic Fertilizer Concentrate
About this product
100ml of concentrated Organic fertilizer makes 500ml of Organic Fertilizer (just add water) generated from 100% fish waste! Guaranteed to make your buds grow way bigger. Naturally rich in potassium and nitrate.
Grow successfully at home just like the commercial guys except you know exactly what you put in the soil.
The liquid formula is incredibly easy to dose. Just dilute 10ml or two teaspoons in a liter of water and feed you plant. That’s it. No mess, no fuss, all natural all organic. You can even use it on your other garden plants!
BigBudJuice will have the following effect on your plants:
Deep green leaves
Large dense buds
Accelerated growth
Overall healthier disease resistant plant
Increased potency’s
Larger number of flowers
Zero harmful additives
Increased yields
Results in just 48 hours!
Great for hydroponic growing as well
Recommended dosage:
10ml / 1 liter of water once a week and higher as the plant begins to flower.
Visit the “Fertilizer Instructions” page for more details
