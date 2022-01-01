Our Delta 8 THC Gummies Green Apple Candy are vegan, and deliver a potent dose of 25mg of Delta 8 per gummy. These premium gummies are infused with Delta 8, instead of the regular low-end Delta 8 THC gummies that are sprayed-on and unhealthy.



Green Apple Candy gummies give a delicate and flavorful taste of green apple sour candy, as well as the experience of high quality Delta 8. Delta 8 THC gummies may give an uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation.



Binoid is one of the top Delta 8 THC brand, and these gummies pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these amazing Delta 8 gummies.



25mg Delta 8 Per Gummy: 20 Gummies



500mg Delta 8 THC total



100% Vegan