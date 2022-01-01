About this product
Our Delta 8 THC Gummies are vegan, and deliver a potent dose of 25mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. These premium gummies are infused with Delta 8, instead of the regular low-end Delta 8 THC gummies that are sprayed and unhealthy.
Contains different mixed flavors, including Green Apple, Peach, and Strawberry. Delta 8 THC gummies may give an uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation.
Binoid is one of the top Delta 8 THC brand, and these amazing gummies pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these Delta 8 gummies.
25mg Delta 8 Per Gummy: 20 Gummies
500mg Delta 8 THC total
100% Vegan & Gluten-Free
Contains different mixed flavors, including Green Apple, Peach, and Strawberry. Delta 8 THC gummies may give an uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation.
Binoid is one of the top Delta 8 THC brand, and these amazing gummies pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these Delta 8 gummies.
25mg Delta 8 Per Gummy: 20 Gummies
500mg Delta 8 THC total
100% Vegan & Gluten-Free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer.