Our Delta 8 THC Gummies are vegan, and deliver a potent dose of 25mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. These premium gummies are infused with Delta 8, instead of the regular low-end Delta 8 THC gummies that are sprayed and unhealthy.



Contains different mixed flavors, including Green Apple, Peach, and Strawberry. Delta 8 THC gummies may give an uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation.



Binoid is one of the top Delta 8 THC brand, and these amazing gummies pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these Delta 8 gummies.



25mg Delta 8 Per Gummy: 20 Gummies



500mg Delta 8 THC total



100% Vegan & Gluten-Free