About this product
Our Delta 9 THC gummies deliver a potent one of a kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation. Comes in packs of 20 gummies of delicious Mango Madness flavor. They have 10mg Delta 9 each, and are compliant per the 2018 Farm Bill.
These Delta 9 gummies are infused with a premium Live Resin Full Spectrum mix of Delta 9, other powerful hemp compounds and beneficial terpenes to give a well-rounded and powerful effect.
Delta 9 THC gummies are brand new, the Binoid Delta 9 gummies are taking the world by storm. Get a great uplifting and relaxing mood from the best Delta 9 gummies.
10mg Delta 9 Per Gummy: 20 Gummies
50mg CBD Per Gummy
200mg Delta 9 THC total
1000mg CBD total
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!