About this product
Our HHC-P tincture comes with 1000mg of premium 92% HHC-P distillate paired with MCT oil for an easy and enjoyable body and mind experience. This HHC-P tincture is the first real HHC-O tincture available.
HHC-P effects are 30x stronger than regular THC, and is very similar to the strength of THC-P. Users may feel happy and motivated.
Our HHC-P tincture is very potent, and is meant to be used for under the tongue dosing. Be careful with dosing. Binoid is taking the world by storm with this 1000mg HHC-P Tincture.
920mg of HHC-P and Delta 8
92% Premium HHC-P Distillate
100% Natural & Hemp-derived
Take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P and more!