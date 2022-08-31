Our HHC-P tincture comes with 1000mg of premium 92% HHC-P distillate paired with MCT oil for an easy and enjoyable body and mind experience. This HHC-P tincture is the first real HHC-O tincture available.



HHC-P effects are 30x stronger than regular THC, and is very similar to the strength of THC-P. Users may feel happy and motivated.



Our HHC-P tincture is very potent, and is meant to be used for under the tongue dosing. Be careful with dosing. Binoid is taking the world by storm with this 1000mg HHC-P Tincture.



920mg of HHC-P and Delta 8

92% Premium HHC-P Distillate

100% Natural & Hemp-derived

Take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour