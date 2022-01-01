3,000mg Delta-8, key lime and orange flavored.



Clear color and smooth flavor, taste the difference.



BioSpectrum Hemp Delta-8 3000mg Tincture is derived from a rare cannabinoid which is naturally found in very small amounts within some hemp varieties. Our Tinctures are great tasting and fast acting.



Delta-8 is a mildly intoxicating analog of the more common Delta-9 THC molecule, with a similar chemical structure and effect. Every precaution should be taken when using any products containing Delta-8. Our Delta-8 products are quality tested by ISO accredited third party labs.



*NOTE* You must be 21+ years old to purchase this product.



WARNINGS:

Delta-8 may cause delayed onset of action with long lasting effects including; drowsiness, dizziness, or dysphoric feelings.

Do NOT use Delta-8 if you are subject to drug testing.

Do NOT use Delta-8 if pregnant or nursing.

Do NOT operate any heavy machinery or drive while consuming Delta-8 products.

Do NOT use Delta-8 if you suffer from vertigo, balance disorders, dizziness, or any other undiagnosed health conditions.

Consult with your physician if you have health conditions or are taking any medications.

Delta-8 products are NOT for sale to anyone under the age of 21 years.



CAUTIONS:

Many consumers report delayed onset of action, up to several hours post consumption. If you have not used Delta-8 products before, start with a minimal amount to determine your tolerance levels and personal reaction.

Although Delta-8 is a Federally legal hemp derivative, review your State and Local laws before purchasing. 2018 USDA Farm Bill

As with any supplements, please consult your physician before using this or any other Delta-8 products. Delta-8 is not meant to treat, cure, or prevent any medical conditions.



Ingredients:

MCT from coconut oil, organic flavoring, delta 8 THC