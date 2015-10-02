About this strain
American Dream by Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant strain that blends Afghan Skunk with Jamaican and Hawaiian genetics. Its name is charged with meaning, mainly in that this indica represents “honest toil, personal improvement, and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor,” as Sensi Seeds puts it. Earthy and skunky in flavor, American Dream helps you pursue happiness with balanced uplifting, social effects appropriate for day or evening use.
American Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
78% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
