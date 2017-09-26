Loading…
Berry White Pre-Roll 1g

by Bishop Orchard
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

773 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
