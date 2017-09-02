About this strain
Bugatti
Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.
About this brand
Black Label Brand
The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.