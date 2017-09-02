About this strain
Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.
Bugatti effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
26% of people say it helps with migraines
About this brand
Black Label Brand
The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.