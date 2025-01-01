A Mind-Altering Mix of Strawberry Lime, Blue Raspberry and Lemon Lime



Introducing the enhanced version of our beloved gummies, now better than ever and tailored with YOU in mind! Enjoy more gummies per bag at an unbeatable price, now enhanced with Dr. Formulated mood-enhancing terpenes. Plus, discover our new branding and packaging, designed to delight. Try them today and experience the upgrade!



Our Shifters™ Delta-9 Gummies are made with a broad-spectrum blend of CBD and Delta-9 THC with 50mg of Electrolytes per gummy — plus Terpenes. Shifters™ for a well-deserved shift. Flavors include a mix of Strawberry Lime, Lemon Lime, and Blue Raspberry. Made with vegan and organic ingredients.



Shifters™ highlights our Delta-9 THC blended products utilizing unique supporting ingredients. Shifters™ effects may increase a sense of euphoria. They are perfect to shift your perspective and are sure to bring the party. Shifters™ can be used any time of day to spark giddiness, and provide an increase in creativity, some also use Shifters™ for deep rest.



HOW TO USE:



Pop a gummy to elevate any experience any time of the day. Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Each gummy contains 20mg CBD, 10mg of Delta-9 and 50mg of Electrolytes.



INGREDIENTS:



Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Fruit Pectin, Potassium Gluconate, Organic Flavor, Natural Flavors, CBD Isolate, Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC Distillate, Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Vegetable Juice (color), Botanical Terpene Blend



50mg Electrolytes per Gummy

10mg D9 per Gummy

20mg CBD per Gummy



Nutritional Facts:

Serving size: 1 piece (6g), Amount per serving: Calories 15, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carbohydrate 4g (1% DV), Total Sugars 3g (Includes 3g Added Sugars, 6% DV), Protein 0g. Not a significant source of saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, dietary fiber, vitamin D, calcium, iron and potassium. % DV = % Daily Value.

