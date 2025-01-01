About this product
Experience the rich, traditional heritage of our THC-A Afghan Hash, a premium concentrate crafted for those who seek an authentic and potent cannabis experience. Sourced from our award-winning genetics, this hash is meticulously processed to preserve its robust flavor profile and powerful effects.
Potency and Composition: Our THC-A Afghan Hash boasts an impressive 47.8% THC-A, delivering a potent and pure experience with every use. The total cannabinoid content reaches 49.67%, ensuring a well-rounded and impactful high.
Flavor and Aroma: Expect a rich, earthy aroma with subtle spicy undertones, characteristic of traditional Afghan hashish. The flavor is equally robust, with deep, smoky notes that linger on the palate, making each session a truly immersive experience.
Effects and Benefits: THC-A is known for its non-psychoactive properties until it's heated, making it a versatile option for both therapeutic and recreational use. When activated, THC-A Afghan Hash offers a strong, relaxing effect, ideal for unwinding after a long day or for use in creative and meditative practices.
Why Choose Black Tie: At Black Tie, we pride ourselves on providing top-tier cannabis products that are lab-tested for purity and potency. Our THC-A Afghan Hash is no exception, offering a superior experience that stays true to the rich history and quality of traditional hash.
THC-A AFGHAN HASH
Black Tie CBDBadder
Experience the rich, traditional heritage of our THC-A Afghan Hash, a premium concentrate crafted for those who seek an authentic and potent cannabis experience. Sourced from our award-winning genetics, this hash is meticulously processed to preserve its robust flavor profile and powerful effects.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
