Experience the rich, traditional heritage of our THC-A Afghan Hash, a premium concentrate crafted for those who seek an authentic and potent cannabis experience. Sourced from our award-winning genetics, this hash is meticulously processed to preserve its robust flavor profile and powerful effects.



Potency and Composition: Our THC-A Afghan Hash boasts an impressive 47.8% THC-A, delivering a potent and pure experience with every use. The total cannabinoid content reaches 49.67%, ensuring a well-rounded and impactful high.



Flavor and Aroma: Expect a rich, earthy aroma with subtle spicy undertones, characteristic of traditional Afghan hashish. The flavor is equally robust, with deep, smoky notes that linger on the palate, making each session a truly immersive experience.



Effects and Benefits: THC-A is known for its non-psychoactive properties until it's heated, making it a versatile option for both therapeutic and recreational use. When activated, THC-A Afghan Hash offers a strong, relaxing effect, ideal for unwinding after a long day or for use in creative and meditative practices.



Why Choose Black Tie: At Black Tie, we pride ourselves on providing top-tier cannabis products that are lab-tested for purity and potency. Our THC-A Afghan Hash is no exception, offering a superior experience that stays true to the rich history and quality of traditional hash.

read more