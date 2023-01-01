Introducing the Budtender's Choice Indoor THC-A Hemp Flower Sampler - the ultimate way to experience a variety of award-winning THC-A flowers at a discounted price.
This pack features 3 different strains selected by our experienced budtenders who know exactly what it takes to create a truly exceptional smoking experience.
This is a perfect option for anyone who wants to explore the incredible range of effects and flavors that our Indoor THC-A flowers have to offer. Whether you're a seasoned smoker looking for something new or a newcomer to the world of THC hemp flower, this sampler pack is the perfect way to experience the best that the industry has to offer.
So why wait? Order your Budtender's Choice THC-A Hemp Flower Sampler today and discover the joys of pure, high-quality hemp flower for yourself!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.