Introducing Black Tie THC-A Temple Ball Hash, a superior concentrate product crafted with precision and expertise. Temple Balls, steeped in tradition and artisanal mastery, originate from countries like Nepal and India, renowned for their quality and potency. Our THC-A Temple Balls are meticulously handcrafted using our award-winning genetics, ensuring a premium and authentic experience.



To create our THC-A Temple Ball, we start with high-quality cannabis plants and utilize the Ice Water Extraction process to separate the resin glands. The collected resin is then expertly hand-pressed using heated glass bottles and rolled into dense, concentrated balls. Each Temple Ball boasts a deep and complex flavor profile, with a sweet and spicy fruity berry taste complemented by hints of citrus.



Our THC-A Temple Balls offer a soothing high that envelops both mind and body, perfect for unwinding after a long day. With THC levels ranging from 60% to 70%, our Temple Balls can potentially provide potent relief from chronic stress, pain, insomnia, depression, and headaches. Indulge in the timeless art of hashish production with our THC-A Temple Ball Hash, and experience the pinnacle of cannabis craftsmanship.

