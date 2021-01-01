Bloom Yellow Bottles
Groigen
About this product
· Promotes branch and leaf development through natural plant extracts
· Use as a foliar application during the clone/grow stages
· Promotes lush, green, and healthy plants that will fill your growing space faster
· Gives plants the ability to photosynthesize more as the leaf size will increase
· Great for clones as a supplemental feed
· Use anytime you have issues with nutrient absorption in the root system
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
