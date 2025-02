No partnership better illustrates this commitment than our longstanding work with Blue Chip Genetics. Just as the name implies, Blue Chip represents the absolute best when it comes to cannabis strains and genotypes.



In fact, Blue Chip — which has local roots in both Santa Rosa and Oakland — was so about the cause that its founders once embarked on a year-long hunt across the globe to find rare and exotic seeds.



This adventure, inspired by a love of fire phenotypes and a hunger for experimentation within cultivation, would eventually lead to the creation of Blue Chip’s titular strain: an especially pungent, beautiful varietal of cannabis that instantly became a destination event.

