Pure Love
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pure Love effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!