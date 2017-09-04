Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bold Cultivation

Bold Cultivation

Pure Love

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

Pure Love effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!