Star Berry Indica is an indica strain bred by CannaVenture that crosses Sensi Star with Blueberry. These dense, pungent buds offer a lemon and berry aroma with physical effects true to its indica heritage. As a stable strain, Star Berry Indica is a great choice for beginning growers who can expect flowers around 60 days.
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
