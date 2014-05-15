About this strain
The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.
The Truth effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
