Also known as A-B, Aurora B., or simply Aurora, Aurora Borealis is a Flying Dutchmen strain resulting from a cross between a carefully selected Northern Lights #10 and a sweet Skunk #1 father. A vigorous plant with heavy resinous buds, this strain has the best attributes from both its parents. Aurora Borealis grows into a medium size plant similar to Skunk#1, and has a sweet and fruity taste with a hashy sharpness. Very high yields and a fast maturation time make this cross an ideal cash-cropper both indoors and out. The subtle, calming effects have helped this strain gain popularity in the Netherlands and Canada with its sweet, skunky flavors and earthy undertones.
