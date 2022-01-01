About this product
Terpene-Infused Cannabidiol Supplements made from our award-winning and organic hemp CBD! Our Terpsolate™ contains natural flavors derived from several of the most notorious cannabis strains you know and love, without any additives or artificial flavors. Terpsolate™ is pure CBD and cannabis terpenes. Get your creative juices flowing! Activated and ready to use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bountifuel Utopia- Brand
"Bountifuel Utopia is your One Stop Shop For Your Natural Hemp Health and Wellness Needs. We carry CBD in many forms as well as other hemp derived products. We carry the highest quality Delta 8 products including Raw flower!"