Each dose is packed with a balanced blend of 5mg THC and 5mg CBD per dose from full-spectrum cannabis oil and naturally anti-inflammatory cinnamon oil. Cinnamon Relief 1:1 Tincture Drops are an improved version of our Tincture Spray formula now available in glass dropper bottles. 20 doses per bottle.



5mg THC + 5mg CBD per dose || 100mg THC + 100mg CBD per bottle || 20 doses per bottle



